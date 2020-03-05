Top brands attend Montluçon carp and catfish show

Article Media Click images to enlarge + Despite fears over Coronavirus, more than 20,000 carp and catfish enthusiasts attended the two-day show at Montluçon last weekend.

Carp brands from across Europe were represented at last weekend’s Montluçon Carp and Catfish Forum in central France.

Held every two years, the two-day event is billed by the organiser as ‘undoubtedly’ the largest fair in the world for specific fishing sectors, attracting 20,100 visitors and 221 exhibitors the last time it was held in 2018.

Companies on the exhibitor list for this year’s 16th edition of the forum in Montluçon’s Parc des Expositions included DAM, Fox International, Carp Spirit, Nash Tackle, Zebco Europe, Sensas, Avid Carp, Amiaud, Delkim, Dream Baits, Dynamite, Garmin, Greys, JRC, Madcat, Korda, Okuma, Spro and Sert.

Although the show took place on the same weekend as The Big One in the UK, a number of key brands divided their resources and attended both.

The show, organised by the National Carpe Group, attracted a number of newcomers, including Dudi Bait. “We were very impressed by the event,” said the Romanian company’s Ciprian Dudila. “There was a lot of interest, with many anglers camping in bivvies or campers in the parking area, despite the bad weather.”

Another debutant was Dream Baits from Genk, Belgium. “The show was very good in all ways,” said Mario Gijbels. “The attendance was over 20,000, but sadly the stories about Coronavirus will have influenced this.”

Bertrand Picarda was at the show for Fox International. “With over 20,000 visitors, Montluçon held its promises, despite the virus outbreak,” he told Angling international. “All exhibitors reported great interest and better sales than two years ago, most dealers returning home with empty vans.

“One thing to note was that the overall technical level of carp anglers was higher than before judging from the quality of products bought. It was a great success for Fox. We rolled out our 300 sqm stand, with 18 staff to look after the visitors.

“The influence of social media was felt more than ever as anglers knew who and what they wanted to see on our stand. We are already looking forward to the next Montluçon show in two years, with Fox becoming a major supplier in the French carp trade.”