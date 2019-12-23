Pure Fishing man crowned World Fly Fishing champion

Article Media Click images to enlarge + Pure Fishing’s Howard Croston with one of the fish that helped him become World Fly Fishing champion.

Howard Croston, Hardy product guru and manager and captain of the England fly fishing team, led from the front in the 39th FIPS-Mouche World Fly Fishing Championships by winning the individual competition.

Croston, who is Global Brand Business Manager at the UK-based Pure Fishing brand, won team gold in the 2009 championship and was fourth individual in 2012. But this is the first time he has been crowned world champion.

He took the crown over five days of fishing in wild conditions on the inland lakes and rivers of Tasmania, Australia. His 41-fish total of wild and brown trout was enough to see him home ahead of David Garcia of Spain and Sveda Kristian of Slovakia.

“To compete against the best anglers in the world on unknown venues in some of the worst weather conditions imaginable was a very daunting task,” said Croston. “To win a gold medal whilst captaining and managing my country was something I never dreamed possible. Despite the conditions, the incredible fishing in Tasmania did not disappoint.”

Croston has fished 16 World and European Championships, but this was the first time he has managed and captained the team.

“We are so proud of Howard’s personal and professional accomplishment,” said Jim Murphy, Director of Fly Fishing at Pure Fishing.

The team event, competed for by teams of five from 23 countries, was won by France, with the Czech Republic and Spain being placed second and third respectively.