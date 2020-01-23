On the Water established as integral part of ICAST

Posted on 23/01/2020 By Anthony - Comments ( 0

Article Media Click images to enlarge + ICAST On The Water has become essential for assessing products such as kayaks, says retailer. ↑ Gabe Beverly, buyer at Green Top Hunting and Fishing: “So many reasons ICAST is invaluable.”

ICAST On the Water – staged on Tuesday, the day before the doors of the world’s largest fishing tackle trade exhibition open – has established itself as an integral part of the show experience

“There are so many reasons why ICAST is invaluable to a buyer and On the Water is right up there among them,” said Gabe Beverly, a show regular for the last six years and buyer for Green Top Hunting and Fishing, one of Virginia’s largest outdoor sporting goods stores.

Beverly’s purchasing remit includes kayaks and he told Angling International that the Super Tuesday event has become a valuable tool in his decision-making process.

“On the Water gives me a chance to test some of the kayaks before I get to see the large selection on offer at the show. The number of craft shown at ICAST means I can see products from most of the major brands in one hit and without having to incur the time and travel costs of visiting a specialist show.

“My reps cannot come to the store with 20 boats in tow so seeing them all in one place is just what I need.”

Beverly added that one of the coolest parts of his job at ICAST is unearthing hidden gems. “Digging out niche companies and products that other retailers do not know about or are not willing to stock can give our business the edge,” he said.

His search takes place on the first day of the show. “I make sure I have no appointments and just walk the floor looking at the new products. I always take notes and take pictures of the gear that appeals to me.”

He describes ICAST as a full-on experience which is as valuable off the show floor as it is on it. “There are a lot of seminars going on and I take time out to attend those which I think can improve the business. I have found many of them to be invaluable.

“ICAST is wall-to-wall fishing talk. It’s great to hang out with reps and others involved in the industry. During the evenings the networking opportunities are immense. ICAST strives to be cutting-edge and delivers a show that is packed with variety.

“There is a lot to take in during a short space of time. It’s pretty dang good. I could do with another day.”

This year’s ICAST takes place from July 14th-17th at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando. Registration is now open at www.ICASTfishing.org