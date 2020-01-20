New signings underline Simms commitment to bass

Article Media Click images to enlarge + Brent Ehrler (left) and Brandon Palaniuk have rejoined Simms Fishing Products and their return underlines the company’s commitment to bass fishing.

The return of Brandon Palaniuk and Brent Ehrler to Simms Fishing Products further underlines the Bozeman, Montana, company’s commitment to bass fishing.

Simms, the manufacturer of waders, outerwear and footwear, was long known as a fly fishing company, but in recent years it has extended the brand into bass – America’s most popular type of fishing.

This latest move is further evidence of its strategy to partner with top professionals who understand the sector. Two of the best-known figures in the bass fishing industry, Palaniuk and Ehrler, will represent Simms at the very top of the sport.

Palaniuk has qualified for nine Bassmaster Classics and is a former winner of the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, with career winnings of almost $1.2 million. His move to the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2020 means he’ll be joining forces with Simms Elite Series pro, Seth Felder.

Ehrler, a Forrest Wood Cup winner, has appeared in the Classic four times and earned more than $500,000. He finished third overall in the 2019 Bass Pro Tour. Both anglers will represent Simms at the 50th Bassmaster Classic in March.