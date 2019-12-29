‘Largest’ pure fishing show in US returns to Michigan

The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit, billed as the largest pure fishing show in the US, returns to Michigan next month.

The show is scheduled for the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, 25 miles north west of the centre of Detroit, from January 9th to 12th.

More freshwater fishing licences are reportedly sold in metro Detroit than any other similar geographic region in the country and another bumper attendance is expected.

“With last year’s expansion at Suburban Collection Showplace we’ve now got seven full acres of fishing boats, tackle, gear, vacations, seminars, and factory-direct exhibits,” says Show Manager, Ben Nielsen. “This show is perfect for anyone interested in fishing, from beginners to tournament pros.”

The event features the Ultimate Ice Fishing Village, where exhibitors, including Frabill, Striker, Otter Clam and Eskimo, will be showcasing augers, electronics, tackle and other gear.

There is also an extensive seminar line-up, taking place every hour on five stages. Headlining this year’s presenters will be Michigan residents Kevin VanDam, a four-time Bassmaster Classic winner, and Mark Zona, a well known TV fishing show personality.

Other celebrities appearing in the seminars include bass professionals, Wayne Carpenter, Gerry Gostenik and Joe Thomas, along with walleye experts, Mark Romanack, Mark Martin and Lance Valentine, plus ice fishing specialist, Brian ‘Bro’ Brosdahl.

More than 250 boats from 40 manufacturers will be on display, while other highlights include Lake Ultimate, walleye and salmon clinics, a virtual fishing simulator, a trout pond, fly casting and tying lessons and fish cleaning demonstrations.

Admission on January 9th is free to patrons who bring six cans/boxes or four pounds of non-perishable food items to donate to the annual Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger food drive.

Find more information at www.ultimatefishingshow.com.