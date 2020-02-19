ICAST opens up ‘awesome’ new world of opportunity

Article Media Click images to enlarge + Mike Iaconelli (centre), former Bassmaster Classic Champion, is pictured with Jamie Dabbs and his partner, Charlotte Gayle Smallwood at ICAST last year. ↑ Kayak fishing enthusiast Charlotte described her first-ever ICAST as an ‘awesome’ experience.

A chance to attend the world’s largest fishing tackle trade show opened an ‘awesome’ new world of opportunity for kayak angling specialist Charlotte Gayle Smallwood.

Charlotte attended ICAST with GLL Marine and GLL Outdoors, based on West Point Lake near LaGrange, Ga. GLL offers a wide range of fishing products and kayaks in its retail showroom. Charlotte is a tournament angler and kayaker who consults for GLL Marine on what tackle and products work for kayak anglers.

She told Angling International: “My partner, Jamie Dabbs, and I will definitely be going back this year and in the foreseeable future. The experience is just too good to miss on so many levels and I would truly recommend those in the industry to go and check out all the different types of products for the upcoming year.

“We got a load of information about all types of tackle and other items. We absolutely loved the New Product Showcase and the chance to physically try out the new stuff and take part in the voting process.

“The biggest highlight for us was getting to meet so many new people from all over the U.S. Everyone we met was so nice and did an amazing job presenting and explaining their products.

“ICAST is a wonderful networking opportunity and we were able to meet new contacts and place orders for lots of new products.

“Since we enjoy kayak fishing so much, we were particularly excited about the array of products available for the sector. We really relished the opportunity to view so many variations from manufacturers throughout the U.S. Taking four days to try and cover as much as possible was a real blast.”

Charlotte added that meeting many of the celebrity and professional anglers gathered in Orlando was an eye-opener. “We were looking forward to meeting them and weren’t disappointed. We were able to talk about fishing and strategies before taking a few pictures and moving on.

“I am sure that over the years the organiser of the event has made tweaks here and there to ensure that it gets better every year. And in our view ICAST is a very well organised and truly professional event that no one within the industry should miss.”



