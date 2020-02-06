Hadden returns to paddlesports sector with Esquif Canoes

One of the best known names in North America’s paddlesports industry, David Hadden, has returned to the sector with ambitious Canadian canoe maker Esquif.

A fixture in the sector for more than 20 years, Hadden has joined the Quebec-based company in the newly-created role of Director of Business Development.

Hadden is excited to return to his canoe ‘roots’. He said: “The paddlesports industry has struggled recently due to a changing retail environment and a lack of innovation. Paddlesports, and specifically canoeing, is still one of the best and affordable outdoor activities, but the business model is broken.

“Esquif, with proprietary technology and a reduced footprint, is perfectly placed to grow and succeed in the new outdoor marketplace by offering innovative products that offer the best customer experience.”

Esquif owner Jacques Chasse added: “David has been a fixture in the paddlesports industry for more than 20 years with experience at several of the major brands in the sector. I am impressed by his business skills and his passion for paddlesports and the outdoors.”

He also confirmed growth plans for the company and the launch of five new models in the spring. “Our new canoe designs will offer best experiences for those seeking solitude or those wanting to explore in pairs or small groups.”

Established in 1997, Esquif Canoes manufactures one of the industry’s largest assortment of craft for all pursuits, including fishing.