ATA to represent industry at UK sea angling workshop

Posted on 17/02/2020 By Anthony - Comments ( 0

Article Media Click images to enlarge + John Loftus, CEO of the ATA, will be attending a Defra workshop on sea angling in London next week.

The representative body of the fishing trade in Great Britain – the Angling Trades Association (ATA) – has been invited to a Recreational Sea Angling Workshop organised by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), on Tuesday, February 25th.

The purpose of the event, held at Defra’s offices in London, is to provide a platform to bring together key stakeholders from the sea angling sector to explore aspirations for its development.

Defra will share its current approach to recreational sea fishing policy development and the working group will develop thinking on current data collection processes and improved participation, as well as looking at industry needs.

There will also be updates on the bluefin tuna situation and a control scheme for recreational sea bass catches.

“This will be an opportunity to develop thinking on current data collection processes and improved participation and to share views on what the future should look like,” said William Barnes, Marine and Fisheries Directorate, Defra, in a letter to delegates.

Representing the ATA will be CEO, John Loftus, and Vice Chairman, Mike Heylin.